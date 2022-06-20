Shilpa Shetty wishes her ‘cheerleader’ mother Sunanda Shetty on birthday, shares childhood pictures

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a video with her mother Sunanda Shetty to wish her on her birthday. Sunanda turned a year older on Monday. On the special day, Shilpa took to Instagram and penned a birthday note to her ‘bestie’ mother. The actor also shared her childhood pictures in a video complication, as she wished her mother. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty shares photo of husband Raj Kundra with kids on Father’s Day)

Shilpa wrote, “My world, my rock, my bestie, my cheerleader, my force, my sun, moon and ever-shining star Happy birthday to you! Wishing you great health and miles of smiles always.” The video features several precious moments between Shilpa and her mother, including some monochrome childhood pictures and some from their latest photoshoot. A few of the pictures have Sunanda posing with her grandson, Viaan Raj Kundra. Shilpa’s sister, actor Shamita Shetty is also a part of the video.

After Shilpa shared the video, Bipasha Basu replied in the comments section, “Happy birthday to aunty.” An Instagram user wrote, “Happy birthday to her. May God bless her and near dear loved ones always with happiness and good health.” Another fan wrote, “Mother Sunanda is such a graceful and beautiful woman.”

Shilpa on Sunday shared pictures of her husband Raj Kundra with their kids Viaan and Samisha to mark Father’s Day. She had also remembered her late father Surendra Shetty and her father-in-law, as she thanked all the fathers in the world for their ‘unconditional love.’ The actor’s father died due to cardiac arrest in 2016. Her post read, “Happy Father's Day to all the Fathers in the world. Thank you for your hard work, sacrifices, unconditional love, and for protecting us from everything that gets in the way of our happiness. You are loved more than you know.”

Shilpa starred in Sabbir Khan’s film Nikamma, with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film released in June 2022. She will be next seen in Sonal Joshi’s Sukhee.

