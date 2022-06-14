Shilpa Shetty recalls when her mom called her 'nikammi' and 'absolutely useless' after seeing her exam result

Shilpa Shetty, whose next film is titled Nikamma, in a new interview spoke about the time when she was called a 'nikammi.' The actor plays a superhero, Agni, in the action-comedy, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film follows Agni as she turns Abhimanyu's 'nikamma' (lazy) character Siddharth into a responsible man. Also Read| Shilpa Shetty recalls her mother got scared about Big Brother, told producers: ‘We are Indians, we don't bare all’

Asked if she has ever been called 'nikammi' by her father Surendra Shetty or mother Sunanda Shetty, Shilpa said that it was her mom who used the term for her. Shilpa recalled that Sunanda lost her cool after seeing her prelims report, and called her 'absolutely worthless' and 'nikammi.'

She told ETimes, "It happened to me when my mom saw my prelims report just before my SSC examination. I had scored some 48 percent, which was disgraceful. I was a volleyball player. I was more into extracurricular activities and I was selected for the Bombay zone as a volleyball player. But, when my mom saw my result she bawled for the first time. She said you're going to be absolutely useless, worthless, and nikammi."

Shilpa also shared her reaction to her mom's outburst. She said, "My aim in life at that time was to become a volleyball coach so I felt my life was set. But later, when I realised my mom was upset with my scores and me being a nikammi, I studied well for 10 days and scored a decent percentage." All was well for Shilpa then as her mother was relieved.

Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan, is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 17. She was last seen on the screen in the 2021 romantic-comedy Hungama 2, which marked her comeback to the films after 14 years. She recently told Mashable India that Nikamma, not Hungama 2, was supposed to be her comeback.

