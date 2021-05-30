Shilpa Shetty wishes Paresh Rawal on birthday, shares Hungama 2 clip: ‘Never a dull moment with you'

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Sunday shared a BTS video with her Hungama 2 co-star Paresh Rawal to wish him on his 66th birthday on Sunday.

The actor took to Instagram and posted a video in which she is seen seated on the back seat of a scooter being driven by Paresh.

In the video, Shilpa is seen teasing Paresh as apparently the actor does not know how to ride a scooter. Sharing the funny video, Shilpa wrote, "Happy birthday, @SirPareshRawal ji!! I love how there's never a dull moment with you around."





"May the year ahead be filled with great health, loads of love, and happiness. Biggggg hugggg!' #PareshRawal #LaughRiot #legend #funtimes #hungama2 #onset'," she added.

Paresh also received warm birthday wishes from his Rann co-star Riteish Deshmukh. He tweeted a portrait of Paresh and penned a heartwarming birthday wish. Riteish wrote, "Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors in our country-@SirPareshRawal bhai - wishing you good health and long life. Loads of love."

Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors in our country- @SirPareshRawal bhai - wishing you good health and long life. Loads of love pic.twitter.com/eksYu5XyTu — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 30, 2021

Earlier in the day, the actor received birthday wishes from Suniel Shetty and Ashoke Pandit, the president of the Indian Film and Television Director' Association (IFTDA).

Paresh is known for portraying comic roles on the screen. Some of his well-known films include Hungama, Hera Pheri, Welcome and OMG - Oh My God.

On the work front, Paresh is gearing up for Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 where he will be seen sharing screen space with Shilpa, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.

