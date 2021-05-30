Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suniel Shetty and Ashoke Pandit wish Paresh Rawal on 66th birthday, share throwback pics
Paresh Rawal with late Shafi Inamdar (left) and with Suniel Shetty.
Paresh Rawal with late Shafi Inamdar (left) and with Suniel Shetty.
bollywood

Suniel Shetty and Ashoke Pandit wish Paresh Rawal on 66th birthday, share throwback pics

Actor Suniel Shetty and Ashoke Pandit took to social media to wish veteran actor Paresh Rawal on his birthday on Sunday. The senior actor turned 66.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 04:10 PM IST

As Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal turned 66 on Sunday, fellow actor Suniel Shetty and Ashoke Pandit, president, Indian Film and Television Director' Association (IFTDA) wished him with heartfelt social media posts.

Suniel took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture with the senior actor. He wrote, "A very very happy birthday to you Paresh-ji @SirPareshRawal. Wish you a year full of laughter, good health, and good memories."

Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have worked in a number of films together including th hit Hera Pheri.
Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have worked in a number of films together including th hit Hera Pheri.


In the photo, Suniel and Paresh can be seen posing for a selfie.

Ashoke also wished Paresh and shared a couple of old pictures of the actor from the time when worked in theatre. The photos were from Paresh's performance in the play Tokhar.


Sharing them, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my dear friend & a great actor @SirPareshRawal bhai. I will always cherish our journey since college theatre days. You r an inspiration to all of us.May you continue to shine as bright as ever. Can never forget your performance in 'Tokhar'with Shafi Inamdar."

Also read: Kamaal R Khan, being sued for defamation by Salman Khan, vows ‘isko sadak par le aaoonga’

Paresh is known for his comic performances onscreen. Some of his well-known films include Hungama, Hera Pheri, Welcome, and OMG - Oh My God.

On the work front, Paresh is gearing up for Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 where he will be seen sharing screen space with Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
paresh rawal suniel shetty ashoke pandit hungama hera pheri welcome + 4 more

Related Stories

Kiara Advani channels a mermaid in her throwback picture.
Kiara Advani channels a mermaid in her throwback picture.
bollywood

Kiara Advani throws it back to tropical vacation in new underwater pic, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 03:53 PM IST
  • Kiara Advani has shared a throwback picture of herself, swimming underwater, wearing a neon bikini. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Sonu Sood reacted to being featured on the cover of a magazine.
Sonu Sood reacted to being featured on the cover of a magazine.
bollywood

Sonu got ‘rejected’ when he auditioned for a magazine, he is now on its cover

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 03:31 PM IST
  • Sonu Sood, in a new tweet, said that he once sent his pictures for a magazine shoot but was ‘rejected’. He recently featured on the cover of the same magazine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.