Shilpa Shetty wishes Raj Kundra on wedding anniversary, talks about 'bearing the hard times'. See pics

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary on Monday. The actor has penned a long note to wish Raj, along with a few wedding pictures on Instagram.

Sharing a collage of pictures from their Hindu wedding ceremony, Shilpa wrote, "This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day. 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin…#12Years #promises #commitment #marriage #faith #family #gratitude #blessed."

The pictures show Shilpa as a bride in a red silk saree and jewellery. Raj is seen as a groom in a matching sherwani, turban and sehra. The two are seen performing the rituals as per Hindu tradition.

While Shilpa is an actor and reality show judge, Raj is a businessman. They have two kids: 10-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra and 1-year-old daughter Samisha. The latter was born via surrogacy.

Raj was arrested by the police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. He was granted bail two months later by a Mumbai Court in the case on a surety of ₹50,000.

Raj has been maintaining a low profile since then. The couple had recently flown to Himachal Pradesh for a religious trip. They were seen visiting some temples in the state.

Earlier, Shilpa had visited Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu while Raj was in jail. She is still spotted sans Raj and had been sharing cryptic notes on social media.