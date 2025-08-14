Shilpa Shirodkar’s car hit by a bus in Mumbai, actor files police complaint: ‘Anything could have happened’

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar's car was recently hit by a bus in Mumbai, and she's pretty miffed at the bus company for not taking responsibility for the accident. She shared her frustration on social media and thanked the Mumbai Police for their help in filing a complaint. Shilpa Shirodkar also gave a huge shoutout to Mumbai Police through her post on Instagram.

Shilpa Shirodkar’s car gets involved in an accident

On Wednesday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share that her car was hit by a bus, and she slammed the bus company for refusing to take responsibility of the mishap. She revealed that she has filed a complaint against them to the Mumbai police. The actor also shared pictures of her damaged car after it was hit by the bus.

Along with the pictures, Shilpa wrote in caption, “A Cityflo bus ran into my car today. And the people representing the office in Mumbai Mr. Yogesh Kadam and Mr. Vilas Mankote are telling me it's not their company’s responsibility, it’s the driver’s responsibility. How ruthless are these guys? How much can a driver be earning!”

“Thanks to @mumbaipolice @cpmumbaipolice, they helped me file a police complaint without much problem. But the company refuses to take any responsibility for the incident. @cityflo.ind appreciate you to connect with me on this matter. Thankfully my staff is fine and unhurt, but anything could have happened,” she added.

Shilpa shared images of her car after the accident on Instagram.

About Shilpa’s work

Shilpa made her acting debut in Ramesh Sippy’s Bhrashtachar in 1989, starring alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha, where she portrayed a blind girl. She went on to act in films like Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Pehchaan, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, and Mrityudand. Shilpa was last seen on the big screen in the 2000 film, Gajagamini. After 2013, she moved to television, appearing in a handful of shows. In 2024, she participated in Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan.

Now, she is shooting for her first web project, Shankar– The Revolutionary Man, which is a biopic on the life of Adi Shankaracharya. She will be seen playing the role of Aramba, Adi Shankaracharya’s mother.