Shoaib Malik was friends with Sana Javed's ex-husband Umair Jaiswal until last year. Internet finds proof

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's wedding announcement with Pakistani actor Sana Javed caught many by surprise on Saturday. Now, a Reddit page has dug up an old Instagram Story posted by Shoaib Malik in which he had wished Sana Javed on her birthday last year and had tagged her then husband Umair Jaiswal. This confirmed that he was not just friends with Sana but her husband, too, a year ago. Also read: Who is Sana Javed? Pakistani actor and Shoaib Malik's wife who was earlier married to Umair Jaswal Sana Javed with Umair Jaiswal (left) and with Shoaib Malik (right).

Shoaib had shared a nice picture with Javed on his Instagram Stories on March 25 with a ‘Happy Birthday’ sticker. He had tagged her as well as Umair Jaiswal.

Reddit reacts to Shoaib Malik's old post

As a Reddit user shared Shoaib's old post, a fan compared him to American singer Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra. “Hmara jiju kaisa ho Nick jonas jaisa ho (we should have a brother-in-law like Nick Jonas).” Another commented, “I feel bad for both Sania and Umair.”

Commenting on Shoaib and Sana's wedding, a Reddit user also wrote, “I am shocked the fact Sana Javed is actually divorced as there was rumours of seperation from Umair, but not official divorce confirmation. Next thing I see, she is married to Sania husband. Is this the reason why Sana seperated from Umair, it must be...were they having an affair...I think so. She disappoints me, I am not pakistani but watch Pak dramas from the UK but I really liked her as an actress after seeing a few of her shows...but this is so disappointing. Both cheaters deserve each other.”

Shoaib Malik's wedding post also led to a confirmation that he and tennis champion Sania Mirza were indeed divorced. Hours after his post, Sania's family members confirmed that she and Shoaib Malik got divorced few months ago. It's however not clear when Sana Javed and Umair Jaiswal got divorced.

When Shoaib Malik had talked about Sana Javed

In the comments section, some also shared Shoaib's another old post. Talking about Sana Javed, he had written in 2022, "I have known Sana Javed for quite sometime now and have had the opportunity to work with her multiple times, from my personal experience I can only say that she has always been kind and courteous towards me and the people around us."

