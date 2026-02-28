Shobhaa De says Ananya Panday lacks ‘distinct personality’, has just one good film: At the right place at the right time

Veteran author and columnist Shobhaa De recently took a sharp swipe at Ananya Panday, saying the young star doesn’t have a distinct personality that makes her truly stand out in Bollywood. She also noted that Ananya often seems to be at the right place at the right time, landing the right projects, particularly with international brands. Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood in 2019 with Student of the Year 2.

Shobhaa De on Ananya Panday Recently, Shobhaa De appeared on Rediff Originals for a candid podcast on YouTube. During the conversation, she delved into the world of Bollywood, sharing her sharp take on the new generation of stars, including Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

When asked about her views on Ananya, Shobhaa De remarked that the young actor lacks a distinct personality, adding that her appeal seems to hinge more on being at the right place at the right time.

“I don’t know… She is at the right place at the right time with the right projects, especially international brands. She could be any girl or any woman. There is no distinct personality that makes her stand apart. Maybe her talent is yet to be explored… So far, I have liked her in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is her only good film so far. Maybe she needs projects which go beyond Barbie dolling up,” she said.

During the conversation, she also mentioned that she is “rooting for Kartik Aaryan the most”, going on to call him a versatile and highly watchable actor. “He is very natural in his skin. There is a sense of purpose in the kind of roles he picks. He hasn’t received the success I think he deserves. I don’t know about his next film… It doesn’t look that promising to me… but he is one of the most underrated stars,” she said. She was referring to Nagzilla.

During the rapid-fire round, Shobhaa also praised Ranveer Singh as “multi-dimensional”. She also called Aamir Khan “a maverick” who takes bold personal and professional risks.

Ananya’s recent projects Ananya made her debut in Bollywood in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She went on to work on projects such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Liger, Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and CTRL. The projects received mixed responses.

Most recently, she was seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Kartik Aaryan, which hit theatres in February 2026. The project was panned by the critics and bombed at the box office. Next, she has a diverse lineup of projects, including the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya Lalwani and the second season of her popular web series Call Me Bae.