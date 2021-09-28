Shocked Genelia D'Souza reacts to being called ‘besharam, cheap, vulgar aunty’ on Arbaaz Khan's Pinch. Watch

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be featured as the guests on episode 10 of Arbaaz Khan's talk show about trolling culture, Pinch. In a promo video for the episode, the couple addressed the viral video of Genelia seemingly rolling her eyes at a conversation Riteish was having with Preity Zinta, and also fielded nasty comments about them.

Arbaaz Khan at one point read out a particularly mean comment about Genelia: “Besharam, cheap, vulgar aunty always overacting. Doesn't suit your age and face especially when you're married and got two kids dadi amma. Even kids will be shocked and embarrassed with all your overacting. They'll be like, ‘Even we don’t act anything like this'.”

A shocked Genelia reacted, “I don't think he's having a good day at home. I hope you're well, bhaisaab. I hope you're really okay at home.”

Riteish said that trolling is something that celebrities must develop a thick skin against, after having made the decision to become public figures. “It's okay for people to come, because you're putting yourself out there. I don't think one should take offence. I always write, ‘Love you too, my friend’.”

Reacting to the viral video earlier this year, which Genelia had also shared on her Instagram account, Preity commented, "This is too funny ... Riteish & Genelia. Keep them coming. Love u both."

On Pinch, Arbaaz Khan reads out mean tweets about his guests to them and provokes a reaction. Previous guests on the second season of Pinch have included Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani and others.