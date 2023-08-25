Shoojit Sircar: All the 5 National Film Awards that Sardar Udham has won, I dedicate to Irrfan Khan

Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham won five national film awards, and the recognition has made him very emotional. The filmmaker says he has dedicated all the honours to his late friend and actor Irrfan, who was supposed to essay the role of the freedom fighter.

“All the awards that we have won for the film are shared by the team. We as a team, from producer Ronnie Lahiri to actor Vicky Kaushal, have decided to dedicate this award to Irrfan Khan,” an emotional Sircar tells us.

The 56-year-old adds, “He was supposed to be part of this film from the start, and it was really unfortunate that he was unable to do so. Wherever he is up there, all the awards are dedicated to him”.

Irrfan passed away in 2020, and actor Vicky Kaushal stepped in to play the part of the freedom fighter in the film. The film, which was planned for a theatrical outing, was released on a streaming platform in 2021 due to the Covid-19 crisis.

“I miss Irrfan every day. I can’t explain how much I miss him. I will talk to his family about it soon,” says the director, adding, “Irrfan deserves everything that I am doing at this moment, and the recognition that I am getting at the moment”.

“He was the one with whom I planned everything about the film. It was really unfortunate that he could not be a part of it. But I am very happy that the film has got recognition now, and I am able to dedicate this award to him,” says the Piku (2015) director.

At the 69th National Film Awards, Sardar Udham has been named as the Best Hindi Film, and it also won awards in Best Cinematography, Best Costume Designer, Best Production Design, and Best Audiography: Re-Recording (Final Mixing) categories.

“Getting a National Film Award is very special. We do expect and we do hope that your film will get the honour. I would be wrong if I say that I was not hoping for it. It feels good that the film was accepted by the audience, and now it has been recognised on a national level,” says the director.

Opening up about it further, Sircar shares, “This kind of acknowledgement from the jury comes as a seal of courage for us. Because it tells the film has come full circle. It makes us feel that we are on the right path and we should explore and evolve in that direction.”

