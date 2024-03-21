First glimpse of Shoojit Sircar's next film starring Abhishek Bachchan is out. Watch

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar recently confirmed that actor Abhishek Bachchan will star in his next project, which will be a ‘slice-of-life film’. While details of the movie remain largely undisclosed, the untitled film's makers on Wednesday dropped the first glimpse of the Shoojit-Abhishek film. A clip of Abhishek as a father was shared on Instagram alongside snippets from Shoojit's other films, such as Piku (2015), over the last 20 years. Also read: Shoojit Sircar's next to star Abhishek Bachchan, film to release in cinemas next year Abhishek Bachchan in a still from the upcoming Shoojit Sircar film.

More about the film's cast, theme

The accompanying note read, "Shoojit Sircar’s next is a heartwarming tale about ‘celebration of life’ in its everyday ordinary chaos! It is an emotional journey with an entertaining narrative about a father and daughter who rekindle their precious bond while they navigate through life’s challenges."

Apart from Abhishek, the film will feature Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo and Jayant Kriplani, and has been produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Further giving an insight into what the film will offer, the Instagram caption read, “Shoojit’s films have always carried a legacy that is a cherished collection of moments that remind us to laugh, cry, fall in love and express all that’s within. His next compels us to discover the true value of life’s fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one.Coming to cinemas near you. Stay tuned!”

'It is a slice-of-life film'

Speaking to Galatta Plus recently, Shoojit had shared that the film has been inspired by the life of his friend and that a large portion of the movie has already been shot.

He said about his next, "It is a slice-of-life film...There is no secret as such but since we are shooting after a long time — the last time we shot, it was back in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic happened — the idea was to just shoot the film and announce it when the time is ripe. Announcements were happening almost every day, so my friend and producer Ronnie must have thought that it was best to take it slow.”

The director added, “It has Abhishek Bachchan in it. There are other characters as well but it is predominantly an Abhishek Bachchan film. The problem is that the minute you announce a film, people will ask ‘Achha story kya hai batao (Please tell us the story).’ If I tell them the story, who will watch the film?”

