Shoojit Sircar's next to star Abhishek Bachchan, film to release in cinemas next year

After the critically acclaimed period biopic Sardar Udham, Shoojit Sircar is all set to start his next directorial. The film will mark his maiden collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan. While the details of the project are under wraps, it will release in cinemas next year. (Also Read: Aaradhya Bachchan flaunts new hairstyle for Ambanis' bash; internet heaps praises: 'She looks gorgeous') Abhishek Bachchan to star in Shoojit Sircar's next

Shoojit, Abhishek collaborate

The upcoming collaboration between Shoojit and Abhishek would be an interesting one, given that the former has directed Abhishek's father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in a number of projects. Interestingly, Shoojit's yet-unreleased directorial debut Shoebite starred Amitabh in the lead role, but the film hasn't seen the light of the day yet because of a confict with the studio.

Amitabh subsequently starred in Shoojit's 2015 comedy Piku, which also featured Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan. Amitabh played a cankaterous 70-year-old battling chronic constipation in the film. Shoojit was also the producer and creative director on Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's 2016 courtroom drama Pink, which starred Amitabh as a lawyer defending the characters of Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang. Shoojit also helmed the 2020 comedy Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh and Ayushmann Khurrana, which released directly on Prime Video India during the pandemic-induced theatrical shutdown.

Abhishek's next

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen as an alcoholic cricket coach in R Balki's Ghoomer last year. He starred alongside Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi among others. He'll be next seen in a yet-untitled dance dramedy directed by Remo D'Souza, which will reunite him with his beloved Ludo co-star Inayat Verma.

Since Shoojit has already worked with his legendary father, teaming up with him would be quite a challenge for Abhishek. Last year, the actor told PTI, “I grew up in a household where the father gave seventeen golden jubilees in a row, four of them in a month, or three were already playing and three were about to be released. After my first film that was declared a hit, Dhoom, Adi (Aditya) Chopra had this big success party. I remember coming home, feeling I’ve arrived, and my dad opened the door. I got deflated – it was Amitabh Bachchan."

