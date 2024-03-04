Aaradhya Bachchan flaunts new hairstyle for Ambanis' bash; internet heaps praises: 'She looks gorgeous'

The Bachchan family on Sunday evening attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Several pictures and videos of the family members surfaced on social media platforms. What caught the internet's attention was the new hairstyle of Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya groove to dhol beats at Ambani bash) Aaradhya Bachchan looked pretty in a new hairstyle.

Aaradhya Bachchan flaunts new hairdo

In pictures and videos in the last few years, Aaradhya was always seen with bangs. On Sunday night, she decided to opt for a new hairdo sans the bangs. Her photos in the new look emerged on X (formerly Twitter). Fans have been sharing her pictures on the platform praising her.

Fans react to Aaradhya's new hairstyle

A person tweeted, "Aaradhya looks so gorgeous without those bangs." A comment read, "I’ve told you that my li'l girl gonna do the serve. She looks stunning, and so does her mom." A fan wrote, “She's an exact replica of Aish. She looks younger Aishwarya now. She doesn’t look like Aaradhya anymore. Why was she hiding behind the bangs for such a long time?? She is so pretty.”

"I guess she's over her bangs phase now. Finally, we could see her face clearly this haircut suits her," tweeted another person. A comment read, "She's Aaradhya? I couldn't even recognize her man," said another fan. A tweet read, "Aaradhya be like since y’all were so disparately obsessed the forehead here it is. Love seeing them being happy. I love her new hairstyle."

What Aaradhya wore for the event

For the bash, Aaradhya was seen in a pink and white outfit. She walked with her mother, as seen in a clip. Both of them smiled at the paparazzi. Aishwarya wore a cream traditional outfit.

In another video, Aaradhya was seen sitting between her parents as they grooved to the beat of dhols. While Abhishek Bachchan smiled and moved his head to the beats, Aishwarya and Aaradhya clapped as they enjoyed the music. All of them clapped when the music ended.

