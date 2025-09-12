Shots fired outside Disha Patani's Bareilly residence; gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara claim responsibility: Report

Shots were fired outside the residence of Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Friday. As per a report by News 24 online, gangsters Goldy Brar and Rodit Godara gangsters have claimed responsibility for the firing at Disha Patani’s Bareilly home was due to the disrespect shown to Premanand Maharaj. Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani had courted controversy with her comments on live-in relationships.

Shots fired outside Disha's residence

As per the report, the firing took place at the actor's house (villa number 40, Civil Lines Bareilly, U.P.). Meanwhile, Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar gang has claimed responsibility for the firing in a Facebook post.

It read, “I, Virendra Charan, Mahendra Saran (Delana). Brothers, today the firing that took place at Khushboo Patna / Disha Patna (Bollywood actress)’s house (villa number 40, Civil Lines Bareilly, U.P.) we had this carried out. She had insulted our revered saints (Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj). She tried to demean our Sanatan Dharma.”

“The insult of our worshipped deities will not be tolerated. This was just a trailer. If next time again she or someone else shows any obscenity toward our religion, we will not leave anyone alive from their house. This message is not only for her but for all the artists of the film world and the people associated with them. Whoever in the future commits any such insulting act regarding our religion and saints, be prepared to face its consequences. If we have to go to any extent to protect our religion, we are ready for that. We will never back down. For us, religion and the whole society are always one; protecting them is our foremost duty,” concluded the note.

Disha and Khusboo are yet to give any official statement on the matter.

For the unversed, Disha Patani's sister, Khusboo Patani, had spoken out against spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya's comments on women and live-in relationships.

Khushboo had criticised spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya for implying women who are unmarried at 25 or older are usually promiscuous. Khushboo said, “He says girls who are above the age of 25 and stay in live-in relationships, woh 4 jagah mooh maar ke aati hai (they go from one person to another). If only he was around me, I would have made him understand the meaning of the words he has used against women. They are anti-national. You should never support b****** of the highest orders.” She even pointed out that her comments were taken out of context and circulated online with false claims that they were directed, instead, at Premanand Ji Maharaj.