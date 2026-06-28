Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha faces backlash as Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family object to title

Even before its release, Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha has found itself at the centre of an unexpected controversy. The film's teaser won praise for Shraddha's powerful transformation into Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, but its title has sparked a debate. After the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) questioned why the biopic was not named after Vithabai, the late artist's family has now backed the demand, saying her name should be front and centre in a film that tells her story.

Why is the title Eetha facing criticism?

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha title faces objections from NCP, Vithabai family.

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According to a TV9 Marathi report, the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Film and Cultural Department has questioned the makers' decision to name the biopic Eetha. The party believes a film based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar should have been titled Vitha or Vithabai to give the legendary folk artist the recognition she deserves.

Babasaheb Patil, the Maharashtra State President of the NCP's Film and Cultural Department, said the party considers it its responsibility to protect and honour Vithabai's legacy. He also asked why the film was not named after the artist herself, given her immense contribution to Lavani and Tamasha.

He questioned why the makers had not named the film Vitha or Vithabai, saying the title should reflect the immense contribution Vithabai made to Lavani and Tamasha.

Vithabai's family supports the demand

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{{^usCountry}} As per the same report, the demand to change the film's title has now been echoed by Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family. Her sons, Kailash and Rajesh Narayangaonkar, and grandson, Mohit Narayangaonkar, have reportedly voiced their unhappiness with the name Eetha and want the makers to rethink their decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the same report, the demand to change the film's title has now been echoed by Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family. Her sons, Kailash and Rajesh Narayangaonkar, and grandson, Mohit Narayangaonkar, have reportedly voiced their unhappiness with the name Eetha and want the makers to rethink their decision. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For them, this isn't simply about what the film is called. They feel a biopic on Vithabai should carry her name, giving due credit to the woman whose work helped shape Maharashtra's rich Lavani and Tamasha tradition and ensuring her legacy is remembered the way it deserves to be. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For them, this isn't simply about what the film is called. They feel a biopic on Vithabai should carry her name, giving due credit to the woman whose work helped shape Maharashtra's rich Lavani and Tamasha tradition and ensuring her legacy is remembered the way it deserves to be. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} So far, neither director Laxman Utekar nor Maddock Films has issued an official statement on the controversy. Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far, neither director Laxman Utekar nor Maddock Films has issued an official statement on the controversy. Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vithabai Narayangaonkar was a towering name in Maharashtra's Lavani and Tamasha tradition. She became one of the most respected folk artists of her time and inspired generations of performers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vithabai Narayangaonkar was a towering name in Maharashtra's Lavani and Tamasha tradition. She became one of the most respected folk artists of her time and inspired generations of performers. {{/usCountry}}

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Her contribution to Indian folk arts was recognised by the President of India in 1957 and again in 1990. But behind the applause and fame was a life filled with hardship. Despite being celebrated across the state, Vithabai is believed to have spent her final years battling financial difficulties. Her passion for the art form lived on through her family, with her daughters and sons-in-law also taking up Lavani and Tamasha.

What does the teaser reveal?

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The teaser opens with a group of Lavani performers entertaining the audience before the performance is suddenly interrupted by an impatient crowd demanding that Eetha take the stage. Backstage, Eetha (Shraddha Kapoor) is shown preparing for her act despite being heavily pregnant. Moments later, she goes into labour and is seen enduring intense pain. A voiceover urges her to abandon the performance, warning that she could lose her life, but she refuses to back down. Determined to make history, she returns to the stage almost immediately after giving birth.

The teaser then shifts to showcasing Eetha's larger-than-life presence and the immense admiration she commands. As cheering crowds gather around her, she walks with quiet confidence, highlighting the impact she had on people through her art. The teaser closes with a powerful voiceover describing her as a "toofan".

Shraddha Kapoor reunites with Dinesh Vijan

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With Eetha, Shraddha Kapoor teams up once again with producer Dinesh Vijan after the blockbuster success of the Stree films. The project also brings director Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan back together following their successful outing with Chhaava.

The biopic also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. Backed by Maddock Films, Eetha is slated to hit theatres on August 28, 2026.

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