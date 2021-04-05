IND USA
Shraddha Kapoor seems to have returned to the Maldives a few weeks after her trip to the island with her parents.
Shraddha Kapoor shares sunkissed pictures from Maldives, brother says: 'Let’s just settle there now'

  • Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the Maldives. The actor had visited the island twice in March.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 06:08 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor hinted at returning to nature as she shared new pictures from the Maldives. Shraddha shared a picture of herself, posing by the sea while soaking in the sun. She was dressed in a yellow and white ensemble.

Sharing the picture, Shraddha said, "Running back to nature!!!" Taking to the comments section, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor suggested that she should relocate next. "Let’s just settle there now 😂😂😂". Fans, on the other hand, showered the picture with love. The comments section was filled with heart and fire emojis.

Back in March, Shraddha was in the Maldives to attend her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding. He tied the knot with Shaza Morani on the beach. Shraddha was a part of the groom's team. She matched her ensemble with the groomsmen and performed at the wedding. The wedding was also attended by her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha. The actor then returned to the Maldives a few weeks later with her parents, Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure.

In between her vacations, Shraddha has been in the news for her upcoming projects. The actor recently signed Chaalbaaz In London. The movie, directed by Sridevi's Chaalbaaz director Pankaj Parashar, will be her maiden double-role project.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor makes simple request to fans amid rising Covid-19 cases, keeps paparazzi at a distance

As reported by PTI, Shraddha said, "Although there's a huge responsibility on me, I'm happy that Bhushan sir and Ahmed sir feel that I will be able to pull it off. Also, it’s a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj sir who has entertained us for so many years. Looking forward to this journey."

She also has a three-part franchise on the shape-changing serpent, Naagin, and a yet-to-be-titled Luv Ranjan movie in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor's friends also joined the birthday bash.
Shraddha Kapoor was spotted getting off a ferry on Saturday evening. (Varinder Chawla)
