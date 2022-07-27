Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, unveils his character with a poem

Kangana Ranaut has unveiled the first look of Shreyas Talpade from her upcoming film, Emergency. He will portray the role of young Atal Bihari Vajpayee on screen. Kangana stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, while Anupam Kher plays revolutionary leader Jayaprakash Narayan in her directorial. Also read: Anupam Kher to play Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing Shreyas's first look from Emergency, Kangana Ranaut wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, “Presenting @shreyastalpade27 as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in #Emergency, a true nationalist whose love and pride for the nation was unparalleled and who was a young upcoming leader during the time of Emergency….”

Reacting to Kangana's post, a fan commented, “Star cast is amazing.” Another said, “Wow. All awesome stars gathered in Emergency.” One more fan said, “Wow, what a choice.”

Shreyas Talpade shares one of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's poems to introduce his character from Emergency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shreyas shared his poster on Instagram along with one of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's famous poems – Kadam Milakar Chalna Hoga. He wrote along with it, “Honoured and happy to play one of the most loved, visionary, a true patriot and man of the masses…Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I live up to the expectations. @kanganaranaut thank you for seeing me as Atal ji. You are undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actresses of our country but you are an equally good Actor’s Director. It’s time for #Emergency! Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Written and directed by Kangana, Emergency is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. Ritesh Shah of Pink fame has penned the screenplay and dialogues of Emergency, which went on floors this month. A Manikarnika Films presentation, the film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shreyas was last seen as cricketer Pravin Tambe in his biopic, Kaun Pravin Tambe? He also has a film titled Mannu aur Munni ki Shaadi in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON