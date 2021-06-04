Shruti Haasan says she got called ‘chudail’ for wearing black lipstick: ‘Witches are bad so I love that’

Shruti Haasan responded to the criticism she got for wearing black lipstick in pictures posted on Instagram. She said that she got called a ‘chudail (witch)’ for her look but considers it as the ‘greatest compliment’.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti said, “I didn't wear that black lipstick so that you can put that gold star on your report card of me. I did it because I wanted to do it.” She added that while she would not ‘randomly’ put on black lipstick, she would not hesitate ‘if the mood calls for it’.

Shruti said that she loves the ‘goth subculture’ and does not look at being called ‘chudail (witch)’ in a negative way. “I grew up by idolising and I love the whole metal scene, I love the goth subculture. I love that whole aesthetic. I get comments like what happened to you, you look like ‘chudail’ and I say ok, yeah it's fine... that’s cool because witches are bad so I love that.” She went on to say that she considers it the ‘greatest compliment’ because she aspires to be a ‘rock and roll witch’.

In 2009, Shruti made her Bollywood debut with Luck, opposite Imran Khan. She has been working in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries since then. Her most recent release was the Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab. The last Hindi film she was seen in was The Power, opposite Vidyut Jammwal, which got a direct-to-digital release on Zee5.

Before the Covid-19 restrictions stalled shoots, Shruti was filming Prabhas-starrer Salaar and a web series. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about resuming work amid the pandemic and said that she had no choice, as she has ‘financial constraints’ like everyone else. “I have my limitations. I don’t have my daddy or mommy helping me,” she said.