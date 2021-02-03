Shweta Basu Prasad says separating from Rohit Mittal after just a few months of marriage felt 'simply like a break up'

Actor Shweta Basu Prasad, who separated from her filmmaker husband Rohit Mittal just months after their wedding in December 2018, opened up about the divorce. She said that while she was sad, she found a great support system in her family.

Shweta said that the fact that she and Rohit split within a few months of getting married made the divorce ‘feel simply like a break up’. She added that there was nothing nasty about it.

“It happened, but then I see couples who have been together for 10 years or more going separate ways. The fact that Rohit and I separated after only 6-8 months made it feel simply like a break up. Divorce may sound like a big word, but in my case I can vouch it was definitely not nasty,” she told The Times of India.

“Of course, I was sad; nobody parties when you split up with anybody, but I have an amazing family around me. Besides, I think one is his own friend or enemy in such situations; I went on to become my own friend and I am fine now,” she added.

In December 2019, Shweta took to Instagram to announce her separation from Rohit. She wrote in her post that she will always be his ‘cheerleader’ and thanked him for the unforgettable memories.

“Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader,” she wrote.