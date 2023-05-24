Shweta Tiwari drops stunning pics from recent photoshoot, fans say ‘age is just a number for her’. See pics

Shweta Tiwari set the internet on fire after she dropped some stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot on her Instagram post. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bold beige lehenga that had many fans saying ‘age is just a number for her.’ (Also read: Palak Tiwari reveals she has ‘ek tarfa pyaar’ for her mother Shweta Tiwari: ‘It’s not 50-50')

Shweta's glamorous look

Shweta Tiwari dropped a bunch of pictures from a recent photoshoot on her Instagram.

Shweta Tiwari shared the post on her Instagram and wrote, "Never Complain. Never Explain!" In the set of pictures, she was seen in a bralette blouse and mermaid lehenga. She kept her hair untied and opted for a dewy makeup. In one of the pictures, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor stood for a side closeup shot, while in another her full frame was visible with the details of her floor-length lehenga.

Fan reactions

As soon as the actor posted these pictures, many took to the comments to react to the glamourous look. Actor Divya Agarwal reacted to the pictures and wrote, “Look at you !!!!!!!!! (heart eyes emoticons) Super hot!" Sayantani Ghosh reacted to the post and commented wiith fire emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Age is just a number for this stunning lady she is still so hot." Another fan wrote, “Oh my god! U r unbelievably, breathtakingly, ethereal and gorgeous!”

Her reaction to Palak's debut

Last month, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. When asked about her reaction to Palak's performance in the film, she told PTI, "She hasn't reacted yet, she's still processing it. Her appreciation might come after this film or after three to four films." Produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had an ensemble of actors including Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar and Rohini Hattangadi. The film released on April 21 to mixed reviews.

Shweta Tiwari is best known for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay from 2001. She has also worked on shows like Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Main Hoon Aparajita. The actor is also a winner of Bigg Boss Season 4, hosted by Salman Khan, in 2010 and has also participated in other reality series like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

