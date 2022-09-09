Siddhant Chaturvedi grooves to Lollipop Lagelu as he shares a glimpse of Ganpati Visarjan. Watch

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi proved his versatile dance skills on Ganpati Visarjan 2022. On Friday, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of Ganpati Visarjan that he attended with his near ones. It featured him dancing like no one’s watching on several dance numbers during the visarjan ceremony. Also read: Navya Nanda shares pics from Japan, fans ask ‘where is Siddhant Chaturvedi?’

The video opens with Siddhant attending the last aarti of Ganpati in an ivory kurta. He appears to be deep in devotion while chanting prayers during the ritual. It’s followed by glimpses of the actor matching hook steps with others on songs like singers Ikka Singh and Sukhbir Randhawa’s Oh Ho Ho Ho, Hrithik Roshan’s Deva Shree Ganesha and Ranveer Singh’s popular Malhari song. He also danced to the song Mere Gully Mein from his hit film Gully Boy.

The highlight of the video was Siddhant dancing to songs like Deepika Padukone’s Nagada Sang Dhol Baaje, followed by hit song Lollipop Lagelu, Arabic Kuthu and even aced the signature step of Rashmika Mandanna’s song Sami Sami from Pushpa. In the end, he is seen holding the Ganpati idol for emersion.

Sharing the video montage, the actor wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Khatarnak dance.” “So much funn,’ added another fan. Many also praised Siddhant for being himself.

Siddhant will be next seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the horror-comedy is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. It has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

The film will release on November 4, 2022. Talking about working with Katrina, Siddhant recently revealed on Koffee With Karan 7, that he was initially intimidated by the actor. “I was very nervous to work with Katrina, at first.” Comparing his work experience with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan to Katrina in Phone Bhoot, he added, “They are two distinct superstars. For me every film is a first film, I have worked with Ranveer and Alia in my first and then Deepika, and Katrina.” “I think it was the first time we did the scene together. I was very nervous, because Vicky (Kaushal) was there,” he quipped when asked about being intimidated with Katrina on the sets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON