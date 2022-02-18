Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to comments that he, Deepika Padukone should’ve got Ranveer Singh’s permission for Gehraiyaan

Siddhant Chaturvedi said that he was not bothered by comments saying that he and Deepika Padukone should have sought Ranveer Singh’s permission before doing intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan. While Deepika is married to Ranveer, Siddhant made his Bollywood debut alongside him in Gully Boy.

In Gehraiyaan, Deepika played a yoga instructor in an unhappy relationship, who begins having an affair with her cousin’s fiance (played by Siddhant). The film, directed by Shakun Batra, also starred Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble about whether comments suggesting he and Deepika needed Ranveer’s permission angered him, Siddhant said, “It doesn’t actually, because we are professionals, we know our equation. I remember when we were shooting for this film, Ranveer had come to Goa for a few days. We chilled, we partied. In fact, when I signed the film, he was the first person I called and he was really happy. He has just been showering me with love since Gully Boy and he is my mentor in life, so it was absolutely fine. Deepika is a professional. When people say these things, kya kar sakte hai (what can one do)? Hum toh apna kaam kar rahe hai (We are just doing our job).”

Siddhant said that he and Deepika were simply doing what Shakun expected of them. “I think we did it in the most elegant way with an intimacy director Dar (Gai) coming on board. It took a little time for me as well to ease into it but it was very important because it was not supposed to be for shock value. It was a part of the film. Now that you have watched the film, you know that it’s not forced or anything. It’s there because it’s part of the story,” he said.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is mighty impressed with Gehraiyaan and recently shared an Instagram post in which he gushed over Deepika’s performance. “Tour de force. Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan,” he wrote in his caption.

