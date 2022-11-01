Siddhant Chaturvedi shares quirky video as he transforms into Shaktimaan for Halloween; things get a bit awkward. Watch

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes clip, while he dressed up as the iconic Shaktimaan for Halloween. He shared his experience via Instagram Reels on Tuesday. In the clip, the actor said the pants of his Shaktimaan costume tore off on the set. He also expressed his embarrassment in the short clip. (Also read: Katrina Kaif shares BTS video as Vicky Kaushal turns director for her Harley Quinn photoshoot: ‘Jab husband…’)

Shaktimaan was a superhero television show, which aired on DD National from 1997 to 2005. The character depicted a human being, who had attained superhuman powers. His alter ego, Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, or Pandit Gangadhar Shastri kept his identity as Shaktimaan as a secret from the world. In the clip Siddhant posted, he first appeared as Pandit Gangadhar Shastri before transforming into Shaktimaan. He wore a pair of glasses and a formal suit. Then, he was seen turning into Shaktimaan as he threw away his spectacles and bag.

Later, in the video, Siddhant said to members on set, “Dekho mat, phatt gya hai (Don't see, it has been torn off)" as he pointed towards his pants. He further added, “Tu BTS le raha hai kya? Shaktimaan ki pant phatt gyi hai, isli wajah se beech mai hume Gangadhar banna pad raha hai (Are you filming a BTS, Shaktimaan's pants got torn, hence, he has to become Gangadhar, again)."

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Siddhant wrote, “Sorry Shakitmaan … (handfolded, heart and superhero emojis).” Reacting to the clip, one of his fans wrote, “Glad you chose an Indian character… too good.” Another fan commented, “You make that Shaktimaan outfit look sexy (heart and fire emojis).” Another fan wrote as he joked about the actor's faux pas with his Shaktimaan costume, “Siddhant, Shaktimaan wanted you to experience some paranormal activity by doing this (laughing emojis).”

Siddhant will be next seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated to be released on November 4. They recently celebrated Halloween together.

