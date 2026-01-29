Siddharth Anand reacts as girl makes fun of her school friend who works as a delivery person, calls him 'true hero'
Praising the delivery person, Siddharth Anand said that he is working hard and honestly earning for himself. Check out his post here.
Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has reacted to a video in which a girl made fun of her school friend, who now works as a delivery boy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), social media user Saffron Chargers shared the clip as the friends met on the road.
Girl makes fun of school friend for working as a delivery person
In the video, recorded by the girl, she said how he used to motivate them in school to study. Laughing, she added that at the age of 30, he is working as a delivery person. Sitting on a scooter, the boy was seen laughing but was visibly uncomfortable. Making fun of him, she continued, if he was feeling good as a delivery person. The boy kept smiling.
The video ended with the girl saying that she would forward the clip to all their friends. The clip was shared with the caption, "A pizza delivery boy met his school-time female friend on the road…She started recording and mocked him: 'You used to motivate everyone in school… and now you're delivering pizza?' Then she said she’ll send the video to other friends too."
"She laughed… but didn’t think for a second: Boys’ life isn’t easy. Sometimes responsibilities come before age. Dreams get buried. Self-respect gets tested. Delivering pizza isn’t shameful. Mocking someone’s struggle is. Being a boy is not easy," it read.
Siddharth Anand supports boy, calls him ‘true hero’
Reacting to the post, Siddharth wrote, "He’s a hero! Whoever you are. You’re a real hero!! You’re working hard! You’re working honestly. Earning for yourself. Not being a burden on anyone. No work is less. Or more. True hero. You have my respect." A person said, "Only one heart, Sid sir, how many times are you gonna win it." A comment read, "And we have your respect for speaking on these things."
About Siddharth's next film
Meanwhile, Siddharth is gearing up for his next film, King. The film will star Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in 2026.
