Siddharth wishes rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari on birthday with romantic pic, fans say 'Bhabhi mil gayi'

Siddharth, who is rumoured to be dating Aditi Rao Hydari, wished the actor with a post on her 36th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Siddharth, shared an unseen photo with Aditi. In the picture, Aditi posed with her hands on Siddharth's shoulder as she leaned on him. Both of them smiled as Siddharth clicked the selfie. (Also Read | Siddharth gets angry as paparazzi tries to click his pics with Aditi Rao Hydari)

Siddharth and Aditi twinned in purple in the picture. While she wore a red kurta with purple dupatta, he opted for a red and purple outfit. Aditi also opted for a red bindi and earrings. Sharing the photo, Siddharth wrote, "Happy Happy. Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari."

"I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't! (red heart emoji)," he added. Reacting to the picture, Zaheer Iqbal and Nakuul Mehta dropped red heart emojis. Maria Goretti wrote, "You guys."

Fans also showered them with love. A person wrote, "You guys look great together." A comment read, "Bhabhi mil gayi bhaya (you found your bride brother) @worldofsiddharth." "Awwwwieeeee, oh my heart just melted! Big hug brother !!" commented another fan. "@aditiraohydari you people getting married???" asked an Instagram user.

Earlier this year, Siddharth got angry when the paparazzi tried to click his photos moments after Aditi was also seen exiting a salon in Bandra. He had said, "I don't like all these. I'm from not here. You come to this side. I'll tell very decently once that I don't like all these, I'm not from here. Come to this side. You click pictures of people who are from here. Next time I won't speak so politely."

Siddharth and Aditi, reportedly, met on the sets of their film Maha Samundram last year after which they started dating. They have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. They were seen together attending the wedding of actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in Chandigarh last year.

Aditi was last seen in the Tamil film Hey Sinamika. She is currently filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix show, reportedly titled Heeramandi. Aditi will also be a part of a silent film, titled Gandhi Talks. An AR Rahman musical, the dark comedy will be directed by Kishore P Belekar and also feature Arvind Swami and Vijay Sethupathi. Gandhi Talks will be released worldwide in 2023.

Siddharth was last seen in the web series Escaype Live created and directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. The series also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi, Sumedh Mudgalkar among others. He will be seen in the upcoming Tamil action film Indian 2. Directed by S Shankar, the film also stars Kamal Haasan, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

