Siddharth gets angry as paparazzi tries to click his pics with Aditi Rao Hydari: 'Agli baar se tameez se nahi bolunga'

Actor Siddharth spoke angrily with the paparazzi after they tried to click his pictures when he exited a salon in Bandra, moments after actor Aditi Rao Hydari was also seen leaving it. In a video, Siddharth is seen walking fast as the photographers walked beside him. (Also Read | Paparazzo slams Siddharth’s ‘filthy mental state’ after his tweet to Saina Nehwal, announces boycott)

Siddharth wore an olive green T-shirt, black pants, sandals and carried a fanny pack. He also opted for dark sunglasses and had a mask on his face. While walking away he said, "Boss mere ko yeh sab jamta nahi hai, main bahar gaon ka hoon. Aap is taraf ajaiyye (I don't like all these. I'm from not here. You come to this side)."

He again said, "Main bahut decently ek baar bataunga, mere ko yeh sab jamta nahi hai, main bahar gaon ka hoon. Is taraf ajaiyye. Aap yaha waale logo ka lo, chalo. Agli baar se itne tameez se nahi bolunga (I'll tell very decently once that I don't like all these, I'm not from here. Come to this side. You click pictures of people who are from here. Next time I won't speak so politely)." Siddharth then got inside his car.

Siddhartha spotted in Mumbai by paparazzi: pic.twitter.com/eTZJmjeyMj — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) July 20, 2022

When Aditi came out of the salon, the paparazzi stationed outside asked her to pose for pictures and she obliged. The actor smiled, gave different poses and also greeted the people. She wore an all-black ensemble and paired it with sneakers. The actor smiled, gave different poses and also greeted the people.

As per reports, they met on the sets of their film Maha Samundram last year and started dating. However, they have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. Last year, they were seen together attending the wedding of actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in Chandigarh. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Siddharth shared a selfie also featuring Aditi, Madhu Mantena, Raj and DK.

On his birthday in April this year, Aditi shared a photo of Siddharth and herself. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday my pixie boy. To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter. Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah."

Last year on Aditi's birthday in October Siddharth shared their photo together. He wrote, "Happy happy birthday pixie princess @aditiraohydari. Keep on dancing. Keep on laughing."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON