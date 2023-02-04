Sidharth Malhotra arrives at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace after Kiara Advani, actor's family confirms wedding. Watch

Hours after actor Kiara Advani reached Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, her boyfriend-actor Sidharth Malhotra arrived with his family in the city. Several pictures and videos of Sidharth, exiting the airport, along with his family members emerged online. The actor left the Jaisalmer airport and minutes later arrived at the Suryagarh Palace. (Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Bride-to-be arrives at Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer)

For the travel, Sidharth Malhotra opted for a black sweatshirt, matching trousers and white sneakers. He also wore a cap. As he exited the airport, the paparazzi shouted his name and congratulated him. Sidharth smiled and nodded his head. A paparazzo shared videos of Sidharth's family confirming his wedding with Kiara.

While exiting the airport, the paparazzo asked Sidharth's mother about Kiara becoming her daughter-in-law. She replied, "Bohut excited hai (We are very excited)." Another paparazzo asked Sidharth's brother Harshad Malhotra about the event. He responded, "We are all excited."

Kiara reached Jaisalmer with designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday for her wedding. While exiting the airport, Kiara smiled and blushed. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport dressed in an all-white outfit with a bright pink shawl wrapped around her. She opted for a metallic-hued bag. Kiara waved and smiled at the paparazzi.

If reports are to be believed, the two will tie the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The marriage will take place at the Suryagarh Hotel on February 6 and the pre-wedding ceremonies will be held on February 4 and 5 as per several reports. The wedding will be attended by close friends and family members, along with many celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, and Varun Dhawan as per news agency ANI.

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. The couple reportedly started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry.

Fans will see Kiara next in an upcoming musical Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. Sidharth will soon make his web series debut with the upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Prime Video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON