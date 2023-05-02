Fans are in awe as Sidharth Malhotra comes to pick Kiara Advani at airport, gives her a hug

Kiara Advani was spotted upon her arrival at the Mumbai airport in a white tracksuit on Monday night. She sported a no-makeup look and quietly walked towards the parking lot while being surrounded by photographers. And waiting for her to pick her up from the airport was her husband Sidharth Malhotra. The latter didn't step out of the car but was seen giving Kiara a brief hug as she joined him in the car. Also read: Fans bowled over by Kiara Advani's simplicity, actor picks up item dropped by paparazzi

Sidharth Malhotra came to receive Kiara Advani at airport. (Yogen Shah)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Kiara from the airport. As the cameras zoomed in, Sidharth was seen sitting in the car, while being dressed in a blue T-shirt. He started chatting with Kiara after giving her a hug on reuniting with her.

A fan commented on the video, “I just love them,” with heart-eyes emojis. Another reacted, “So sweet.” One more wrote, “Cutie” in the comments section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara wrapped up the shoot of her next, Satyaprem Ki Katha last weekend. This is her second film with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. She shared several pictures from the making of the film on Instagram on the occasion along with a long note to sum up her experience of working on the project.

She wrote, “And it’s a film wrap for Katha. #SatyapremkiKatha. A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic , @kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I’ll miss the trinity.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also thanked her other co-actors Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania and others for “making me a better performer with your stellar performances”. The film will release in theatres on June 29.

Sidharth will next be seen in his debut web series, Indian Police Force, in which he plays a police officer. He also has a film Yodha in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON