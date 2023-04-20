Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fans bowled over by Kiara Advani's simplicity, actor picks up item dropped by paparazzi

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 20, 2023 08:41 AM IST

Kiara Advani was spotted upon her arrival at the Mumbai airport early Thursday. She looked fresh and simple in a vest and velvet pants.

Kiara Advani is currently busy filming for her next, Satyaprem Ki Katha. After filming at a cold location, she once again returned to Mumbai on Thursday. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a happy mood despite her early morning flight. She also bent down to pick something up from the ground, and hand it over to the photographers, as she thought they had dropped it while capturing her at the airport. Also read: Kiara Advani is glowing in unseen wedding pics as she poses with brother at dreamy Jaisalmer ceremony. See post

Kiara Advani was spotted at Mumbai airport early Thursday.

Kiara was seen without makeup in a simple blue vest and navy blue velvet pants. She carried a big hand bag along with her. As a paparazzo shared a video from the airport on Instagram, her fans couldn't stop praising her simple look, while some also shared their liking for her velvet pants.

A fan commented, “She's just perfect.” Another wrote, “Always pretty”. A fan also commented, “Simple and beautiful.” One more comment read, “Kind, humble, beautiful, amazing. Kiara, cute as always.”

Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha has Kiara uniting with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 29 this year.

Kartik and Kiara were earlier shooting for the film in Kashmir. On Tuesday, Kiara shared a without makeup selfie from a hilly location on Instagram and wrote, "Lunch with a view."

Kiara also has Telugu film Game Changer with Ram Charan. Meanwhile, her actor husband Sidharth Malhotra is busy working on his own projects. He has Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, and a film Yodha in pipeline.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in February at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. They followed it with two wedding receptions for family and friends, one each in Delhi and Mumbai.

The couple stepped out together for the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre earlier this month. It was one of their most stylish joint outings after their wedding. While Sidharth was in a cream kurta-pyjama and blazer, Kiara was in a studded pearl blouse and a silver skirt with a quirky bow shrug.

