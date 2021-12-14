Sidharth Malhotra enacts Shah Rukh Khan's iconic helicopter scene from K3G. Watch

On Tuesday. Karan Johar directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turned 20. Actor Sidharth Malhotra posted a tribute video in which he was seen enacting Shah Rukh Khan's iconic scene from the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidharth Malhotra posted a video in which he was seen reprising Shah Rukh Khan's famous scene from the film, in which he lands from a helicopter as Jaya Bachchan waits for him with a thali at the door. Sidharth captioned the post: “Love this iconic scene from K3G of SRK Sir's entry, here's me having my other Ma wait for me - CINEMA! Congratulations @karanjohar and the entire team on competing 20years #20YearsOfK3G."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan also shared a 4-minute-long video on Instagram as a tribute. He wrote, “Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today. Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so it goes...it's all about loving your...family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan also shared a 4-minute-long video on Instagram as a tribute. He wrote, “Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today. Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so it goes...it's all about loving your...family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G!”

|#+|

The video starts with behind-the-scenes shots from the film. Karan's voice can be heard, “A film, a journey, memories that are indispensable, I sometimes feel like I don't have words to describe my feeling when it comes to this film.”

Several popular scenes from the film play as Karan explained the challenge of putting such a popular cast together. He said: “Music and dance are, without a doubt, the bed and blanket of Bollywood but perhaps this wasn't something I was really stressed about. The true challenge was justifying the icons that were cast in the film. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, living legends, the eternal duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who are dearest to my heart since my very first film, and the trend-setters of that era, Hrithik and Kareena, and they still continue to be.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's onscreen son Jibraan Khan recreates Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene. Watch

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released on December 14 in 2001. The film got 16 nominations at the 47th Filmfare Awards at the time and won five awards. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, as lead, apart from Kareena Kapoor. Actor Rani Mukerji had a cameo in the film.