Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's onscreen son Jibraan Khan recreates Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene. Watch

On Monday, actor Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, celebrated 20 years of the film and posted a video on Instagram.

Jibraan captioned the video, “Agar zindagi mein kuch haasil karna ho, kuch paana ho....toh always go back and re-watch #K3G (If you want to gain something in life then go back and re-watch K3G). This film is where I fell in love with the camera & thank you to @karanjohar and the entire cast and crew for letting this lil Krish have such a 'chill pill' time on set!”

In the video, Jibraan mouthed his lines in front of a TV screen that played the scene from the film.

On Monday, actor Alia Bhatt also shared a video on Instagram, in which she was seen enacting Kareena Kapoor's character Pooja (famous as Poo) from the film. She captioned the video, “My favourite scene and my favourite people. Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years. P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite @kareenakapoorkhan #20YearsOfK3G."

The video was shot on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is assisting Karan Johar in the project, also featured in the video. Actor Ranveer Singh enacted actor Hrithik Roshan's portion in the video.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released on December 14 in 2001. The film got 16 nominations at the 47th Filmfare Awards at the time and won five awards. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, as lead, apart from Kareena Kapoor. Actor Rani Mukerji had a cameo in the film.