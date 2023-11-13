Sidharth Malhotra holds Kiara close as they celebrate 1st Diwali after marriage with family in Delhi

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first Diwali as husband and wife this year. Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their celebration as they were joined by family in Delhi. For Diwali, Kiara and Sidharth twinned in white ethnic outfits. Also read: Kiara Advani decks up in red, joins Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal for a Diwali bash

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on Diwali

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrate first Diwali after marriage in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the festivities, Kiara looked bright and beautiful in an all-white salwar suit with heavy embroidery. Complementing her, Sidharth opted for an all-white look, which included a kurta and pyjamas. In the photo, Sidharth is seen holding onto Kiara and smiling wide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photo was clicked on the rooftop of their house, which was decorated with lights and flowers. Sharing the photo, Sidharth who rarely posts private photos, wrote with the Diwali photo, “My love With her light.” Kiara also posted a selfie with Sidharth and others from their house.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Delhi.

Celebs and fans react to Kiara and Sidharth's pic

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to Kiara and Sidharth's post, casting director Mukesh Chabbra wrote in the comment section, “Delhi vibes and bhai bhabhi.” Rakul Preet Singh dropped red heart emojis for the couple. One fan said, “Y’all are literally the it couple.” “This couple's posts are so cute they can heal trauma and make people believe in true love all over again,” added another one.

Sidharth and Kiara are in Delhi for their first Diwali after the wedding. Before leaving Mumbai, they were seen attending Diwali parties of celebrities. On Sunday, the couple arrived at Mumbai airport as they were on their way to Delhi. Sidharth hails from Delhi and has his family there.

Earlier, Kiara had treated fans to her adorable Diwali photoshoot with Sidharth. Kiara stunned in a yellow statement lehenga. Sidharth wore a heavily embroidered black kurta in the photos as both were seen having a blast with each other. The photos were from the time when they attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara's post read, “My love and light (heart emoji) Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.” Sidharth and Kiara married on February 7 in a private wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Their wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON