Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani attend star-studded party; Aamir Khan wears casuals, Ranveer Singh greets paparazzi

Actors Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended film producer Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday party. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan among other Bollywood celebrities were also seen at the party venue on Friday night. (Also Read | Farhan Akhtar on mixed reactions to casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3) Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ranveer Singh attend a Mumbai party.

Aamir Khan at party

For the occasion, Aamir wore a black T-shirt under a pink shirt and blue denims and black shoes. The actor smiled and posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue. He was also seen flashing the thumbs-up sign at the paparazzi. Karan Johar was seen in an oversized black shirt, matching pants and shoes.

Ranveer Singh attended too

Ranveer Singh greeted the paparazzi as he arrived at the venue. He also shook hands with a paparazzo. The actor smiled and waved before heading towards the party. For the party, Ranveer wore a white shirt, mustard pants and white shoes.

Sidharth, Kiara posed together

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also posed for the paparazzi at the birthday venue. They held each other as they smiled for the camera. The couple waved at the paparazzi before walking away holding hands. Kiara Advani wore a white floral dress and beige heels for the event. Sidharth was seen in a blue printed shirt, black pants and sneakers.

Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sussanne Khan, and Aly Goni were present at the bash.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Chunky Pandey, Ananya Panday and Harman Baweja were seen at the bash.

Karisma, Amrita, others at party

For the event, Karisma Kapoor wore a long black and golden dress and heels. Amrita Arora was seen in a blue shimmery dress. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor opted for black outfits. Sanjay Kapoor was seen in an olive green shirt, black pants and shoes. All of them smiled and posed for the paparazzi.

Ranveer's projects

Fans saw Ranveer in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film released in theatres on July 28. He will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s directorial film Don 3 which will hit the theatres in 2025.

Aamir's film

Aamir was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha which failed to impress the audience at the box office. The actor is yet to announce his next project.

