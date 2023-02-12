Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception live updates: Venue gets decked up, Ambanis expected to attend
Live

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception live updates: Venue gets decked up, Ambanis expected to attend

bollywood
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 08:43 PM IST

  • Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception live updates: Newlyweds are all set to host multiple celebrities at the wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday. 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reception live updates: The reception venue is all decked up.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception live updates: The newlyweds arrived in Mumbai on Saturday. They are now expected to host their celebrity friends at a wedding reception and celebrate their nuptials with them. Check out live updates:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 12 Feb 2023 08:43 PM

    Rakhi Sawant feels sad about the wedding

    Rakhi Sawant shared that she does not like to see ‘love birds’ around her amid ongoing spat with husband Adil Khan Durrani. She said has developed bad feelings for ‘marriage’. She talked about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in a paparazzo video. Read full story here.

  • Sun, 12 Feb 2023 08:24 PM

    What's inside the mithai box

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra distributed sweets among the paparazzi on Sunday and the contents of the box have been revealed. The box contained 16 beautiful and delicious sweets. Check out pictures here.

  • Sun, 12 Feb 2023 08:09 PM

    Venue goes through security check for Ambanis 

    The security guards for the Ambanis have a security check ahead of their arrival at the reception venue.

  • Sun, 12 Feb 2023 07:55 PM

    Kiara updates her Instagram profile photo

    Kiara Advani changed her Instagram profile photo ahead of the Mumbai reception. She updated it to wedding picture of herself and Sidharth Malhotra.

  • Sun, 12 Feb 2023 07:32 PM

    Venue decked up

    Venue picture.

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception venue in Mumbai is all decked up for party. 

Topics
sidharth malhotra kiara advani
