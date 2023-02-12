Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception live updates: Venue gets decked up, Ambanis expected to attend
- Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception live updates: Newlyweds are all set to host multiple celebrities at the wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday.
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception live updates: The newlyweds arrived in Mumbai on Saturday. They are now expected to host their celebrity friends at a wedding reception and celebrate their nuptials with them. Check out live updates:
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 08:43 PM
Rakhi Sawant feels sad about the wedding
Rakhi Sawant shared that she does not like to see ‘love birds’ around her amid ongoing spat with husband Adil Khan Durrani. She said has developed bad feelings for ‘marriage’. She talked about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in a paparazzo video. Read full story here.
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 08:24 PM
What's inside the mithai box
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra distributed sweets among the paparazzi on Sunday and the contents of the box have been revealed. The box contained 16 beautiful and delicious sweets. Check out pictures here.
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 08:09 PM
Venue goes through security check for Ambanis
The security guards for the Ambanis have a security check ahead of their arrival at the reception venue.
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 07:55 PM
Kiara updates her Instagram profile photo
Kiara Advani changed her Instagram profile photo ahead of the Mumbai reception. She updated it to wedding picture of herself and Sidharth Malhotra.
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 07:32 PM
Venue decked up
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception venue in Mumbai is all decked up for party.