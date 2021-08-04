Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sidharth Malhotra recalls 'crazy fan' sending him a pillow with 'strands of her hair on it'

Sidharth Malhotra recalled a 'crazy' fan encounter, when a woman sent him a pillow in the hopes that he sleeps on it too.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in Shershaah.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, recalled his 'craziest fan' experience, said that a woman once sent him her pillow, which had strands of her hair on it. Sidharth will next be seen in the war drama Shershaah, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra.

Answering some of the 'most googled questions' about himself, Sidharth Malhotra recalled the incident in a new video shared by Mashable India.

Asked to describe his 'craziest fan', Sidharth said, "A couple of years ago, in my initial years, maybe 3-5 years ago, I was gifted a big box from a fan, which had a nice pillow inside. And there was a card which read, 'this is the pillow that I sleep on every night'. And just to prove that there were also strands of hair on it. 'Please use this pillow, it'll be like we're sleeping on the same bed'."

Sidharth has had his share of intense fan encounters. In 2013, a psychology student named Reshma got a star registered in the actor’s name. “It’s a very sweet thing to do. She got the star named after me and also sent me the certificate. In fact, the certificate has the star’s coordinates too, so if I ever want to see the star, I can take out a telescope and do it. She also sent me a long letter saying how much she loved SOTY," he had told Hindustan Times.

In 2018, a fan barged into his building in Mumbai and refused to go away. She later turned up at his management team's office.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra sends 'big love' to rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani on her birthday, see pic

In Shershaah, the actor will share the screen with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani for the first time. Shershaah was originally slated for a 2020 theatrical release, but was pushed because of the pandemic. It will arrive on Amazon Prime Video ahead of the Independence Day weekend.

sidharth malhotra shershaah kiara advani

