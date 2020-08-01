Kiara Advani shares pic from birthday party but rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra already posted it yesterday

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 14:24 IST

Kiara Advani has shared a picture from her birthday celebrations at home. The actor turned 28 on Friday and celebrated with cake, balloons and a lot of delicious food.

“My heart is so full of love and gratitude. Thank you, my family, friends & fans for all th love, videos, msgs, calls & good wishes you have showered me with this birthday. I pray you are as happy, healthy & safe as I feel right now. This means everything to me All Gods Blessings,” she captioned her post.

My heart is so full of love and gratitude. Thank you, my family, friends & fans for all th love, videos, msgs, calls & good wishes you have showered me with this birthday. I pray you are as happy, healthy & safe as I feel right now. This means everything to me❤️All Gods Blessings pic.twitter.com/iPjXsdyv7t — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) August 1, 2020

However, earlier on Friday, her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra had shared a similar picture of her, albeit from a slightly different angle. “Happy birthday sunshine girl. Big love and hugs.” Sidharth wrote with the picture, posted on his Instagram Stories. Replying to his message, Kiara wrote, “Thank You Monkey.”

Actors Tiger Shroff and Amy Jackson and others also wished Kiara in the comment section. “Happy birthday kiara have an amazing year ahead lots of love and success,” wrote Tiger. Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty and Shahid Kapoor also wished her on Friday. Shahid shared a still from Kabir Singh on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Preetiiiii aka @kiaraaliaadvani. Kabir’s wishes for you ke tujhe kabhi koi touch na kare.” Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also wished Kiara.

Kareena Kapoor Khan sent an adorable wish for her Good Newwz co-star on Instagram by posting a glamorous picture of the two. She noted, “ Happy birthday dear Kiara Advani, May only good wishes come your way...” Varun wrote, “Happy bday Kiaraadvani.. eat as much cake as you like today without feeling guilty. “ The actor also shared a picture wherein Kiara and Varun are seen playing tug of war with her dupatta.

Kiara and Sidharth will soon be seen in Shershaah. Sidharth will be seen essaying the Kargil War hero Vikram Batra in the film.

