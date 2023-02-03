Sidharth Malhotra reveals what he doesn't like about Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotraand Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer this weekend. The two never officially confirmed their relationship nor the wedding but have dropped many subtle hints every now and then. In a recent interview, Sidharth was asked to share what he didn't like about Kiara and the actor came up with a sweet answer. Also read: Take a tour of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding venue with lakeside dining, rooms at ₹76000

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have worked together in one film, 2021 film Shershaah. While he played the martyr Vikram Batra, she played his fiance Dimple Cheema in the film.

During a recent interview, Sidharth was asked about what he doesn't like about Kiara. And he answered, “all her characters, that she is crying in every film. She is always - rona hamesha, aankho mein aansu (always crying, has tears in her eyes)."

Sidharth made the statement during the promotional interviews of his latest release, Mission Majnu. He was cast opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the Netflix film. He will now be seen in Yodha, and his OTT debut, Indian Police Force. He plays a man from the armed/police forces in both the projects.

Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, opposite Vicky Kaushal. She however, did not have a crying scene in the film. Prior to that, she was seen in JugJugg Jeeyo in which she was seen in a few emotional scenes, including her crying in the arms of Neetu Kapoor. Her most emotional scenes were in the film Shershaah and Kabir Singh in which she was seen bursting into tears after losing her lover. Kiara will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, opposite Kartik Aaryan and in a Telugu film with Ram Charan.

Currently, Kiara and Sidharth are all geared up to tie the knot. Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor is expected to attend the wedding with wife Mira Rajput. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are also expected on the guest list. The wedding will be a lavish but highly guarded affair.

