Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sidharth Malhotra says 'becoming Shershaah was like a dream come true moment' for him
bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra says 'becoming Shershaah was like a dream come true moment' for him

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah will will stream on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah.

Ahead of the release of Shershaah, actor Sidharth Malhotra opened up about his experience of working on the war drama.

"For me becoming Shershaah was like a dream come true moment... I think the biggest obstacles all of us face is fear, and Capt Vikram Batra broke that and said it with style and confidence by saying 'Yeh Dil Maange More, sir'," Sidharth said in the film's BTS video.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

Showcasing various clips of his training on Instagram, Sidharth also acknowledged that out of all his films, it is Shershaah in which he has spent the maximum amount of time for prepping, both physical and mental.

Director Vishnu Varadhan shared that with the help of Colonel Sanjeev Jamwal, a close friend of Capt Vikram Batra who served in the army with him, the team got firsthand information about how he was, how he would behave and talk.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan posts happy photos with her hours after her statement on Raj Kundra’s arrest

Actor Kiara Advani, who is also a part of the upcoming film, recalled how Capt Vikram Batra's parents were keen for Sidharth to play their son's character.

Striking a semblance between the two, they told him "you just remind us so much of our son".

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah will stream on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shershaah sidharth malhotra captain vikram batra kiara advani

Related Stories

bollywood

BellBottom trailer: Akshay Kumar’s super spy takes on daring rescue operation, can you recognise Lara Dutta?

UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 08:41 PM IST
tv

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij celebrate daughter Tara's second birthday by the beach, watch

PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 08:30 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Sassy dog hilariously argues with dad to put away laptop and let him sit on lap
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP