Sidharth Malhotra: 'Hope Shershaah inspires the youth, the way Vikram Batra did'

Sidharth Malhotra has said that he hopes his upcoming Amazon Prime Video film, Shershaah, inspires the youth just the way Captain Vikram Batra did. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sidharth talked about playing the Kargil war hero, his first impression of Vikram and more.

Remembering the 1999 Kargil war, Sidharth Malhotra said, "When the Kargil war was actually happening in 1999, I was 13 or 14 and I vaguely remember the interviews on television. The iconic Vikram Batra interview when he said 'Yeh Dil Maange More'. It was a surreal experience, after so many years, to come and shoot this film. At that time, it was difficult to comprehend what I was watching on television. Now, after so many years....to see up close, and in detail, what the army does. The sacrifices they make, the difficulties they face, the life they lead for us to have this kind of freedom. I have immense respect for the armed forces."

The actor also talked about getting to know Param Vir Chakra receipient Vikram Batra. "I have seen both sides of him, met his friends and family. The way they talk about him, how endearing he was. He wanted to experience so many things and was so full of life. But he chose to give up all of it for his duty. Just to do his duty, till his last breath. That takes a different mind set, a different kind of training. The Indian army is one of the best armies in the world. Vikram Batra's heroic actions took the legacy further, and we hope with Shershaah, the legacy lives further on. Hopefully the film inspires many other youth like he did."

Director Vishnuvardhan also added that he was fascinated with the research work on the project. "What fascinated me the most, is the research part. We met so many people, not just the family, but also so many other officers who served with him. Everybody had different perceptions, different things to talk about Vikram Batra. That was very fascinating for me."

"I think heroes like Captain Vikram Batra and a place like Kargil, it was a blessing that we got to shoot here. This place also has a story to tell you. It echoes. It echoes Captain Vikram Batra's name and all the other heroes who fought the war," the filmmaker added.