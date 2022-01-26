Sikandar Kher laughs as Anupam Kher's mom calls him stupid, he responds: 'Tum toh haha karoge he'

Anupam Kher has shared a candid video featuring him, his mom Dulari Kher and his brother Raju Kher as well. All three got into a fun conversation while posing for a family picture.

The video shows brothers Anupam Kher and Raju Kher standing on either side of their mom as they pose for the camera. Dulari asks the two of them to not bother her while posing and calls them ‘bewakoof (stupid)’. Anupam goes on to ask her who is ‘more stupid’ out of the two brothers and she responds that it's him. She finally keeps her hands on their shoulders as the three of them pose with bright smiles for the camera.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam wrote, “During a fun shoot of taking pics, mom called both me and my brother @rajukherofficial bewakoof (stupid). I should have stopped there. But I wanted to be extra smart and asked her who is the bigger bewakoof? Her reply made my brother the happiest man. Watch it and enjoy! #DulariRocks #DontMessWithMoms #AnupamKher #Mom #Brother.”

Anupam's son Sikandar Kher, also an actor, reacted to the video and commented, “Hahaha.” Responding to his comment, Anupam wrote, “@sikandarkher Tum to hahaha karoge he! Mujhe bewakoof jo kaha! (You will obviously laugh because she called me stupid).”

Many other fans also reacted to the video. A fan said, “I just love her so much. Very innocent momma. You both are so blessed. She's the cutest.” Another commented, “Dulari aunty rocks and brings in the positive vibes we all need at this time. Thank you sir for making us a part of your happiness.”

Anupam Kher will now be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.

