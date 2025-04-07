Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film close to making 200 crore, yet to beat L2 Empuraan

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 8: AR Murugadoss’ Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sikandar released to lukewarm reviews and has since struggled to make a mark. According to the film’s producers, Nadiadwala Grandson, the film has collected ₹197.45 crore worldwide in 8 days. (Also Read: Sikandar box office collection day 8: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's film finally enters ₹100 cr club in India) Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 8: Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in a still from the film.

Sikandar worldwide box office collection

The producers announced on Monday that Sikandar made ₹7.11 crore gross in India and ₹2.5 crore overseas on Sunday, taking its total collection to ₹197.45 crore worldwide. Sacnilk estimated that the film earned ₹4.50 crore net in India, crossing the ₹100 crore mark.

The figures the film’s team shared show a slight improvement over Saturday and Friday, when it collected ₹6.18 crore and ₹5.38 crore in India and ₹3.5 crore and ₹3 crore overseas, respectively. The film opened to a disappointing ₹54.72 crore and made ₹105.89 crore by the second day.

Sikandar consistently earning in single digits since day 5 is a worrying trend, particularly for a Salman movie. The film's not collecting ₹200 crore yet is worrying, too, given that the actor’s last release, Tiger 3, made ₹373 crore worldwide in 8 days. However, Sikandar is faring better than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which made ₹152.50 crore worldwide in 8 days.

After beating Game Changer, the Salman-starrer has L2 Empuraan and Sankranthiki Vasthunam to contend with in its lifetime. Chhaava's over ₹800 crore and counting haul seems out of reach now.

About Sikandar

Sikandar sees Salman play Sanjay Rajkot and Rashmika play his wife, Saisri. Their happy life is turned upside down when he faces off against a corrupt politician and his spoilt son. Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor also star in the film, which was released in theatres on March 30 for Eid. It remains to be seen if the film will sustain momentum this week.