L2 Empuraan box office collection day 11: Mohanlal film shows slight growth, all set to enter 100 crore club

BySantanu Das
Apr 06, 2025 10:23 PM IST

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 11: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mohanlal-starrer is doing well in theatres despite controversies.

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 11: The highly-anticipated sequel to Mohanlal's successful Lucifer released in theatres on March 27. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has been doing well at the box office even on the second week. As per a new report on Sacnilk.com, the film is now inching towards entering the 100 crore club at the box office after eleven days. (Also read: Malavika Mohanan hits back at fan pointing out 33 year age gap between her and Mohanlal: ‘Stop judging people’)

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 11: Mohanlal in a still from the Prithviraj Sukumaran film.
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 11: Mohanlal in a still from the Prithviraj Sukumaran film.

L2 Empuraan box office update

The new report states that L2 Empuraan collected 4.25 crore on its eleventh day of release, which is its second Sunday. The film collected 21 crore on its opening day, twice the previous record for any Malayalam film. However, the film saw a 45 per cent drop on its second day, minting 11.5 crore. The film made 13.25 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday. L2 Empuraan made 84.35 crore net in India in its first week. The total collection of the film after taking day 11 into consideration now stands at 98.35 crore.

The report states that L2 Empuraan had 33.90 per cent Malayalam Occupancy on Sunday.

About L2 Empuraan

In L2 Empuraan, Mohanlal returns as Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’raam. With the help of Zayed (Prithviraj), he returns from overseas to turn his attention back home where the CM Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas) needs to be stopped.

The film faced controversy after several right-wing activists took issue with scenes alluding to the riots of 2002 and the portrayal of a right-wing party with veiled references to the Indian political landscape. The film was re-released on April 2 after 24 cuts, while actor and producer Mohanlal expressed regret over the criticism levelled at the film due to certain scenes.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
