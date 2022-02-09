Simi Garewal posts unseen BTS clip of cheeky Abhishek Bachchan calling her ‘aunty Oprah’, imitating dad Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan had appeared on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the talk show of veteran actor Simi Garewal in 2003. On the show, Abhishek was unable to decide on what to call Simi.

Taking to Instagram recently, Simi Garewal shared a behind-the-scenes video in which Abhishek Bachchan was asked to say 'something' for a soundcheck. Abhishek replied, "Something." As everyone burst out laughing, Simi said, "He said it."

Abhishek then continued, "Do you need something more substantial than that?" When asked to say a few lines, he said, "Hi. I'm Abhishek Bachchan and you're watching" and then turned around looking for the name of the show. Simi helped him by saying "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal" and Abhishek continued, "Rendezvous with Simi aunty".

Simi told him, "No, you're not going to 'aunty' me." A surprised Abhishek asked her, "What do I call you?" When Simi asked what he would call her, Abhishek replied, "Oprah (Winfrey)."

He then continued joking, "Aayie aap aur hum khelte hai Kaun Banega Crorepati (Let's play Kaun Banega Crorepati)." The line is from his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan's show KBC and he said it when asking the contestants to start playing the game. As he laughed at his own antics, Abhishek said, “I think I'm gonna be thrown out before the interview.”

Sharing the clip, Simi captioned the post, "My favourite rendezvous moments! @bachchan #RendezvousWithSimiGarewal #BehindTheScenes #CANDID #Bollywood." Reacting to the post, filmmaker Farah Khan commented, "He does have a wicked sense of humour."

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Abhishek shared the clip and wrote, "Thank you Simi aunty... Sorry, Oprah (wink and laughing emojis)."

Abhishek shared the clip.

Meanwhile, Abhishek began filming for his upcoming movie Ghoomer. The film is being directed and produced by R Balki. The Ghoomer team is yet to reveal details about the plot and the remaining cast members of the movie.

Ghoomer marks the second collaboration between Abhishek and R Balki after the commercially and critically-acclaimed 2009 film Paa, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan. Abhishek was last seen in Bob Biswas. He will next star in Dasvi alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also be back with the third season of the Prime Video series Breathe.

