Simi Garewal shares rare throwback pic with Indira Gandhi and Zeenat Aman, calls it ‘precious memorabilia’

On Tuesday, Simi Garewal shared a picture on her X account with Indira Gandhi and Zeenat Aman. In the black and white picture, all three women were seen together--with Zeenat sitting in-between Simi and Indira. All three of them were seen looking straight ahead, focused on the match. Zeenat sported short, shoulder-length hair. Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi was seen in a sari and also wore sunglasses for the occasion.

Sharing the picture, Simi gave details about the exact location of the event that brought them together in the caption. She wrote: "Throwback! A film stars vs MPs cricket match in Delhi in the presence of #IndiraGandhi. Precious memorabilia. Which year.. & who won.. no idea. Does anyone know?"

Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, "Wow. Amazing memories" Another said, "Must be 75-76 because Zeenat is in short hair which she must have done it for Don I suppose...!!" A comment read, "Grace, Grace and Grace all over." Another said, "Wow thank you for sharing." "Those were the golden days!" said another fan.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman also keeps sharing throwback pictures on her Instagram, with her interpretation on a variety of matters in the caption alongside. Recently she had opened up about false statements and gossip she has come across about herself during her career. Zeenat had said, "In my 50 years in Hindi cinema I have read and heard enough falsehoods and cruel statements about myself to fill a book. I have no inclination to list and counter each one of these because they simply do not merit so much of my attention.

"Now I know the usual response to such an assertion is - well if you choose to be in the public eye, then deal with the gossip. To which my reply is - yes, I have and will continue to deal with it. But I will also not hesitate to say that spreading loose gossip and false information says much more about the speaker than the one who is spoken about!"

