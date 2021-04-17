Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Simi Garewal tells troll to get his 'eyes checked' after he confuses her with another actor in a bikini: 'Who is this?'
Simi Garewal tells troll to get his 'eyes checked' after he confuses her with another actor in a bikini: 'Who is this?'

Actor Simi Garewal had a clear reply for a Twitter troll who tried to insult her. He shared a picture of another actor in a bikini, seemingly confusing her with Simi.
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Simi Garewal and Nazneen starred together in Chalte Chalte but the former refused to recognise her.

Simi Garewal told off a troll in strict words on Twitter on Saturday. The Twitter user was trying to insult Simi by sharing, what he thought to be, her picture in a bikini. However, Simi let him know that it wasn't her in the picture.

The man seemed angry at Simi for her stance on caution against coronavirus and tried to insult her with the photo and rude words. Responding to it, she wrote, "Who is this? Get your eyes checked." The photo is actually of actor Nazneen, from 1976 film Chalte Chalte.

However, Simi was also a part of the movie and even shared scenes in the film with Nazneen. Simi still did not recognise her. "Sorry - who is she? I don't who this female is," she wrote in another post, reacting to a second troll.

Simi has been expressing her disappointment at the rising Covid-19 cases in the country and how the government is not doing more to contain large religious events and political rallies. Reacting to a video of a similar gathering, she wrote, "I hope #UttarakhandCM has the medical infrastructure to take care of these multitudes when they land up with COVID."

Simi was recently in the news for her reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey about their lives as royals and the harassment they had to face at the hands of the British media.

In a tweet, Simi had written, "I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil." Simi received significant backlash for her comments. She later posted a follow-up: "I withdraw the word 'evil'. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate..."

