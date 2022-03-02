Sisters Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak dance together with bride-to-be Sanah Kapur. Watch

Actor Sanah Kapur, daughter of Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, is all set to marry Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa on Wednesday. As the wedding festivities get into full flow, a video has emerged showing Supriya and sister Ratna Pathak Shah dancing with the bride Sanah to a Punjabi folk song. The video was share on Instagram Stories by Ratna's son and Sanah's cousin, actor Vivaan Shah. (Also read: Pankaj Kapur's daughter Sanah Kapur to marry Manoj Pahwa's son, Watch videos from pre-wedding celebrations)

The couple had their haldi and mehendi ceremony on Tuesday and Vivaan posted a number of videos from there. In one of the videos, the two veteran actors can be seen dancing to the song Mathe Te Chamkan, a popular folk song played in mehendi ceremonies in North India. The bride Sanah is seen dancing along with them.

On Monday, Pankaj Kapur had confirmed that Sanah was indeed getting married to Mayank. An Etimes report quoted Pankaj as saying, “I don’t want to talk much about this, but yes it is my daughter’s wedding and that’s about it.” As per reports, the wedding is to take place on Wednesday evening in Mahabaleshwar.

Sanah was seen alongside brother Shahid in Shaandaar that also featured Alia Bhatt and Pankaj. In an Indian Express interview, Supriya Pathak had earlier said about Shahid Kapoor's relation with her kids Sanah and Ruhaan, "Of course! Shahid is their brother. He is their elder brother bhai! He is an integral part of the family. He is our main anchor. It is natural. They are siblings. So, they are constantly around each other. They are like any other siblings. We are a normal family."

