Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 3: Aamir Khan film is #8 in the world; beats Materialists

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 23, 2025 03:18 PM IST

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 3: The Aamir Khan film held its own worldwide, beating Kuberaa and Materialists. 

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 3: RS Prasanna’s Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres on Friday and had a good weekend. As per Comscore, the film completed its first weekend at #8 worldwide, beating Kuberaa and Materialists. (Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 3: Aamir Khan film to soon beat Laal Singh Chaddha; earns over 59 crore)

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 3: Aamir Khan's film had a shaky start and a good weekend. (AFP)
Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 3: Aamir Khan's film had a shaky start and a good weekend. (AFP)

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office

According to the website, Sitaare Zameen Par earned an estimated $10,217,662 ( 88 crore) worldwide, beating Dhanush-starrer Kuberaa and Dakota Johnson-starrer Materialists. Taking the lead at the worldwide box office are How To Train Your Dragon, 28 Years Later, Elio, Lilo & Stitch, She’s Got No Name, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Ballerina.

As per Sacnilk, the film collected 58.15 crore net and 69.75 crore gross in India, with an overseas collection of 26 crore, taking it to 95.75 crore worldwide. Sitaare Zameen Par is well on its way to crossing the 100 crore mark soon, and it remains to be seen how it performs during the week. 

While Materialists released on 13 June, both Sitaare Zameen Par and Kuberaa hit screens worldwide on 20 June. It would be interesting to see if the Aamir-starrer can beat Ballerina’s collections and climb up in the ranking.

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide BOAmount
Day 1 20 crore
Day 2 55 crore
Day 3 88 crore

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par, which also saw Aamir play the lead. The film tells the story of a basketball coach who receives a DUI and is mandated by the court to teach a group of neurodivergent individuals the sport. Genelia plays the wife. Sitaare Zameen Par received good reviews upon release and has held its own during the weekend, after a shaky start with a 20 crore worldwide collection on opening day. By day two, the film brought in 55 crore worldwide.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On