Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Happy Javed Akhtar congratulates Aamir Khan over Sitaare Zameen Par's box office success: 'Who says good films have no…'

ByAnanya Das
Jun 23, 2025 01:21 PM IST

Javed Akhtar said he was happy to know about the ‘record leap’ that Sitaare Zameen Par has taken at the box office.

Actor Aamir Khan's recent release Sitaare Zameen Par has been winning the hearts of fans as well as celebrities. It has also been performing well at the domestic box office. Lauding Aamir over the success of the film, lyricist Javed Akhtar penned a note on X (formerly Twitter).

Javed Akhtar has only good things to say about Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.
Javed Akhtar has only good things to say about Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.

Javed Akhtar prasies Sitaare Zameen Par

Javed also said that good movies have ‘takers in the audience’. "So happy to learn about the record leap that Sitaare Zameen Par has taken at the box office on the second day. Who says good films have no takers in the audience. Congratulations to Aamir Khan and his team," tweeted Javed.

Internet reacts to Javed's tweet

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Awesome movie, sir! Just back from theatre. Last show also housefull! Such a heartwarming movie... Hats off @AKPPL_Official #AamirKhan @geneliad you were icing on the cake. "Absolutely! Great content always finds its audience. Hats off to Aamir Khan and the entire team of Sitaaray Zameen Par for this well-deserved success!" a person wrote. "Quality storytelling always finds its audience. Congrats to Aamir Khan and the entire team," tweeted an X user.

All about Sitaare Zameen Par

As per Sacnilk.com, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 29 crore nett on Sunday, according to early estimates. So far, the film has collected 59.90 crore nett in India. Billed as a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed movie Taare Zameen Par, the film focuses on themes of inclusivity and empowerment.

Written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film released on Friday in theatres worldwide. Directed by R S Prasanna, the film is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka. Sitaare Zameen Par follows the journey of a basketball coach (Aamir), who mentors ten differently-abled individuals.

Alongside Aamir, the film also stars Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia D'Souza.

Aamir's Taare Zameen Par released in 2007 starring Darsheel Safary alongside the actor. In the film, Aamir portrayed the role of a school teacher who helps Darsheel's character uncover his potential after discovering he has dyslexia.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Happy Javed Akhtar congratulates Aamir Khan over Sitaare Zameen Par's box office success: 'Who says good films have no…'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On