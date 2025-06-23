Happy Javed Akhtar congratulates Aamir Khan over Sitaare Zameen Par's box office success: 'Who says good films have no…'

Actor Aamir Khan's recent release Sitaare Zameen Par has been winning the hearts of fans as well as celebrities. It has also been performing well at the domestic box office. Lauding Aamir over the success of the film, lyricist Javed Akhtar penned a note on X (formerly Twitter). Javed Akhtar has only good things to say about Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.

Javed Akhtar prasies Sitaare Zameen Par

Javed also said that good movies have ‘takers in the audience’. "So happy to learn about the record leap that Sitaare Zameen Par has taken at the box office on the second day. Who says good films have no takers in the audience. Congratulations to Aamir Khan and his team," tweeted Javed.

Internet reacts to Javed's tweet

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Awesome movie, sir! Just back from theatre. Last show also housefull! Such a heartwarming movie... Hats off @AKPPL_Official #AamirKhan @geneliad you were icing on the cake. "Absolutely! Great content always finds its audience. Hats off to Aamir Khan and the entire team of Sitaaray Zameen Par for this well-deserved success!" a person wrote. "Quality storytelling always finds its audience. Congrats to Aamir Khan and the entire team," tweeted an X user.

All about Sitaare Zameen Par

As per Sacnilk.com, Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹29 crore nett on Sunday, according to early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹59.90 crore nett in India. Billed as a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed movie Taare Zameen Par, the film focuses on themes of inclusivity and empowerment.

Written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film released on Friday in theatres worldwide. Directed by R S Prasanna, the film is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka. Sitaare Zameen Par follows the journey of a basketball coach (Aamir), who mentors ten differently-abled individuals.

Alongside Aamir, the film also stars Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia D'Souza.

Aamir's Taare Zameen Par released in 2007 starring Darsheel Safary alongside the actor. In the film, Aamir portrayed the role of a school teacher who helps Darsheel's character uncover his potential after discovering he has dyslexia.