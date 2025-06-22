Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 3 (updated live): Aamir Khan film zooms past 50 crore in 1st weekend

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 3 (updated live): RS Prasanna’s Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par had a good first weekend at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the comedy sports drama zoomed past the ₹50 crore net mark in India alone. (Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan film hits ₹50 crore mark; beats Emergency lifetime) Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 3 (updated live): Aamir Khan's film seems to be holding its own.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection at 7 pm

According to the trade website, Sitaare Zameen Par brought in a haul of ₹21.62 crore by 7 pm on Sunday, taking its total collection to ₹52.52 crore net in India. After a shaky start with ₹10.7 crore on opening day, the film saw a massive 88.79% jump on Saturday and brought in ₹20.2 crore. It also registered a 41.76% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with numbers growing as the day progressed.

For context, Aamir’s last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, made ₹27.96 crore in three days. Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 had made ₹29.5 crore by its first weekend. Sunny Deol’s Jaat made ₹26.25 crore. Salman Khan’s Sikandar, with its ₹74.5 crore haul by the first weekend, and Akshay’s Sky Force, with its ₹62.25 crore haul, still have Sitaare Zameen Par beat.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to Aamir’s 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, which starred Darsheel Safary as Ishaan, a misunderstood kid suffering from dyslexia. Tisca Chopra and Vipin Sharma also starred in the film that became a massive hit. Sitaare Zameen Par sees Aamir play a character who’s the antithesis of his Ram Shankar Nikumbh in Taare Zameen Par. He plays Gulshan, a disgraced basketball coach mandated by the court to teach the sport to a group of neurodivergent people. Genelia plays his wife, Sunita, in the film.