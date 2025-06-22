Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 3 (updated live): Aamir Khan film zooms past 50 crore in 1st weekend

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 22, 2025 07:33 PM IST

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 3 (updated live): RS Prasanna's Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer was released on Friday. 

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 3 (updated live): RS Prasanna’s Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par had a good first weekend at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the comedy sports drama zoomed past the 50 crore net mark in India alone. (Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan film hits 50 crore mark; beats Emergency lifetime)

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 3 (updated live): Aamir Khan's film seems to be holding its own.
Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 3 (updated live): Aamir Khan's film seems to be holding its own.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection at 7 pm

According to the trade website, Sitaare Zameen Par brought in a haul of 21.62 crore by 7 pm on Sunday, taking its total collection to 52.52 crore net in India. After a shaky start with 10.7 crore on opening day, the film saw a massive 88.79% jump on Saturday and brought in 20.2 crore. It also registered a 41.76% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with numbers growing as the day progressed. 

For context, Aamir’s last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, made 27.96 crore in three days. Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 had made 29.5 crore by its first weekend. Sunny Deol’s Jaat made 26.25 crore. Salman Khan’s Sikandar, with its 74.5 crore haul by the first weekend, and Akshay’s Sky Force, with its 62.25 crore haul, still have Sitaare Zameen Par beat. 

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to Aamir’s 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, which starred Darsheel Safary as Ishaan, a misunderstood kid suffering from dyslexia. Tisca Chopra and Vipin Sharma also starred in the film that became a massive hit. Sitaare Zameen Par sees Aamir play a character who’s the antithesis of his Ram Shankar Nikumbh in Taare Zameen Par. He plays Gulshan, a disgraced basketball coach mandated by the court to teach the sport to a group of neurodivergent people. Genelia plays his wife, Sunita, in the film. 

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
