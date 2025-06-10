Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar's film surpasses Sky Force's lifetime haul in 4 days

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar’s comedy whodunnit is having a dream run at the box office. The film entered the ₹100 crore club in just four days in India and continues to perform strongly overseas as well. According to Sacnilk, the film has now amassed a total of ₹160 crore worldwide. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar goes undercover, wears killer mask to check Housefull 5 public reviews outside theatre. Watch) Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 crosses ₹ 150 crore mark in just 4 days.

The trade tracking site reported that in four days, Housefull 5 collected ₹100.50 crore net and ₹120.50 crore gross in India. Additionally, it earned ₹40 crore from overseas markets, taking the film’s total global collection to ₹160 crore. As per the film’s team, Housefull 5 has collected ₹104.98 crore net in India so far.

Housefull 5 surpasses Sky Force

This means Akshay’s latest film has already surpassed the lifetime box office collection of his previous release Sky Force, which grossed ₹149 crore worldwide. Housefull 5 is now inching closer to overtaking Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which, according to Sacnilk, collected ₹184 crore globally. Interestingly, both Housefull 5 and Sikandar were produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It appears the dual-climax idea is working wonders for Housefull 5. The film has managed to get the fourth spot in the Bollywood's highest-grossing films of 2025 but it yet to beat Sikandar and Raid 2 to grab the top spot after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which collected ₹807.88 crore worldwide.

Akshay was recently seen celebrating the impressive numbers. Sharing a video from his dance rehearsals, he wrote, "Still dancing on cloud nine after the incredible response #Housefull received this weekend! Thank you for the love and laughs! Here's a little behind-the-scenes joy from rehearsals.”

About Housefull 5

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 features a star-studded ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever.

The murder mystery comedy follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire, competing for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.